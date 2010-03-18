Google China Execs Will Start New China Search Engine If Google Quits -- rumour

But it’s the right thing to do! (Right?)

Yet more confirmation of the futility of Google’s morality play against China:The same executives who are currently running Google’s censored China search engine are planning to start another (censored) search engine the moment Google pulls out, according to rumours passed on by MarketWatch founder Bill Bishop in Beijing:



Sina Editor in Chief says reliable source claims google china’s top execs returned 2day 2 beijing from secret mtg in zhejiang. Google china execs liu yun, tang qifeng, guo li will do search engine startup together” if tru google.cn toast. Just rumour at this point

In other words, as expected, Google’s pullout from China will hurt Google shareholders, Google employees, and Google partners…and help absolutely no one.

See Also: Google’s Boneheaded China Ultimatum Went A Few Words Too Far

