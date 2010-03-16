Googler's Screed About The Evils Of Apple's iPhone Is Part Of A "Coordinated Messaging" Plan

The moment we read new Googler Tim Bray’s screed about the evils of Apple’s iPhone and his desire to obliterate it, our first thought was “When is Google going to muzzle him?”



Heretofore, Google has been, if not Apple-like in its control over public communications, at least tight. And this is by far the most aggressive and direct attack on a competitor by a current Googler we have ever read.

We still think Google will soon tell Tim to put a sock in it. But for now it’s worth noting that the company actually approved this particular blog post:

I’m not going to change the tone here; I admire the creamy gloss of the language on the official Google Web properties, but that ain’t me. Just like the disclaimer says, what it says here is what I think, don’t count on Google or anyone else agreeing with it or even having seen it before I publish it. Disclosure: Google asked to see an advance draft of the piece you’re now reading “for coordinating messaging”, but didn’t suggest any changes. ¶

So from that can we conclude that trashing the iPhone and Apple is a “coordinated message” Google is trying to send?

