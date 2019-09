Google's Schmidt: I Didn't Diss Twitter

Eric Schmidt explained on CNBC tonight that he didn’t mean to insult Twitter when he said it was a poor-man’s email system. What he meant, he says, was that people are going to want to use all their different communications systems together.



IN CONTEXT IF YOU READ WHAT I SAID, I WAS TALKING ABOUT THE FACT THAT COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS ARE NOT GOING TO BE SEPARATE. THEY’RE ALL GOING TO BECOME INTERMIXED IN VARIOUS WAYS. PEOPLE WILL USE EMAIL, THEY WILL WANT TO USE TWITTER FACEBOOK, THEY WILL WANT TO USE THE OTHER FORMS.

Hmm. OK.

Eric also reiterated his prediction that mobile ads are going to be huge. Unfortunately, he still has been unable to describe one single compelling mobile application that will be great for advertising. If he knew of one, we think he’d have told us by now.

And, yes, he also reiterated his assessment of the economy–dire–and said that Google would be affected. For some reason, some bullish analysts argued today that this description is the same thing that Eric has been saying all along. It isn’t. Last fall, he was saying that Google had not been affected.

(Not that it’s anything to be embarrassed about that it’s being affected…how could it not be? It’s just not, as Google bulls seem to believe, good news for the stock).

Full transcript below, courtesy CNBC:

BILL GRIFFETH: MR. SCHMIDT JOINS US FROM SANTA BARBARA WHERE I GATHER NO T.A.R.P. MONEY IS BEING SPENT TONIGHT IS THAT RIGHT?

ERIC SCHMIDT: I CAN ASSURE YOU THERE IS NOT ANY BEING SPENT.

GRIFFETH: EXPLAIN THIS TO ME. I KNOW THAT THIS IS A SUBJECT NEAR AND DEAR TO YOUR HEART AND TO THE PRESIDENT’S HEART WHOM YOU ADVISED ON ISSUES LIKE THIS. HOW DOES BECOMING GREEN MAKE A COMPANY LIKE YOURS MORE PROFITABLE?

SCHMIDT: THE GOAL IS NOT TO BECOME GREEN. THE GOAL IS TO MAKE MONEY AND REBUILD THE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE UNITED STATES. IF YOU REBUILD THE INFRASTRUCTURE, LITERALLY FIX THIS THING SO WE ARE LESS RELIANT ON OIL, YOU CREATE A LOT OF NEW JOBS, AMERICAN JOBS, YOU DRIVE INNOVATION, ITS THE NEXT GREAT CHALLENGE I THINK FOR AMERICA.

GRIFFETH: HOW DO YOU DO THAT?

SCHMIDT: LET’S START WITH THE FACT THAT THE JOBS THAT WILL BE BUILT IN FACTORIES THAT BUILD BATTERIES FOR CARS, THAT BUILD THE NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR WIND MILLS, REBUILDING THE AMERICAN ENERGY DISTRIBUTION GRID, LITERALLY SO-CALLED THE SMART GRID, THESE ARE JOBS AND IDEAS THAT ARE UNIQUELY AMERICA. YOU PUT ALL THAT TOGETHER AND YOU HAVE A LARGE INDUSTRY THAT WILL BE REMADE RIGHT BEFORE OUR EYES. THE BEAUTY IS, WE WILL BE LESS DEPENDANT UPON FOREIGN OIL, FEWER WARS, ALL THAT SORT OF THING.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: I WANT TO MOVE THE CONVERSATION TO GOOGLE AND THE VALLEY. YOU MADE A COMMENT CALLING TWITTER, THE POOR MAN’S E-MAIL SYSTEM. THERE’S BEEN A LOT OF SPECULATION THAT FACEBOOK MIGHT TRY TO BUY THEM. I DON’T KNOW IF YOU HAVE BEING READING THE BLOGOSPHERE THAT THAT COMMENT MIGHT MEAN YOU WANT TO BUY THIS BUSINESS?

SCHMIDT: I DON’T WANT TO SPECULATE ON BUYING AND SELLING COMPANIES. WE ADMIRE TWITTER. WE THINK TWITTER DID A VERY GOOD JOB OF EXPOSING A WHOLE NEW WAY TO COMMUNICATE. IN CONTEXT IF YOU READ WHAT I SAID, I WAS TALKING ABOUT THE FACT THAT COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS ARE NOT GOING TO BE SEPARATE. THEY’RE ALL GOING TO BECOME INTERMIXED IN VARIOUS WAYS. PEOPLE WILL USE EMAIL, THEY WILL WANT TO USE TWITTER FACEBOOK, THEY WILL WANT TO USE THE OTHER FORMS. THEY’LL OBVIOUSLY WANT TO USE FACEBOOK AND OTHER SOLUTIONS. I THINK IT’S GOOD. MORE COMMUNICATION IS GOOD FOR EVERYBODY.

GRIFFETH: AND IN FACT THE CHANGING FACE OF ADVERTISING IS SOMETHING THAT YOU ARE TAKING ADVANTAGE OF, MOBILE ADVERTISING HAS BECOME AND IS BECOMING VERY BIG FOR YOU. I DON’T KNOW IF IS AT THE EXPENSE OF SEARCH ADS OUT THERE BUT IT HAS CERTAINLY HELPED TO MAKE YOU MORE PROFITABLE AND KEEPING THAT STOCK PRICE HIGHER, RIGHT?.

SCHMIDT: WE DON’T SEE A NEGATIVE ON THE MOBILE SIDE. IT SEEMS TO US THAT PEOPLE ADDING MOBILE DEVICES AT A HUGE RATE. WHAT IS THE BIG NEW STORY, IT’S THE FACT THAT PEOPLE HAVE VERY POWERFUL BROWSERS ON THEIR MOBILE DEVICES. WHETHER IT’S THE IPHONE, ANDROID PHONES OR BLACKBERRYS, AND SO FORTH. ALL OF THE SUDDEN, PEOPLE ARE USING THEM FOR MORE THAN JUST TELEPHONY AND E-MAIL. THEY’RE USING THEM TO FIND OUT WHERE THEY’RE GOING THERE’S A WHOLE NEW GENERATION OF APPLICATIONS BEING BUILT –

GRIFFETH: DOES THAT MEAN YOU WON’T SEE A DECLINE IN ADVERTISING REVENUES BECAUSE OF THE DIVERSIFICATION OF THE REVENUE STREAMS COMING FROM ADS THIS TIME AROUND?

SCHMIDT: WELL, WE CERTAINLY DON’T PREDICT THINGS LIKE THAT. FROM MY PERSPECTIVE, IT IS HARD TO IMAGINE WHY YOU WOULD SEE A DECLINE. ALL OF THESE TECHNOLOGIES ADD FROM THE STANDPOINT OF USAGE AND EVENTUALLY REVENUE. THE MOBILE ADS ARE MORE TARGETED. THEY SHOULD BE WORTH MORE, ADVERTISERS SHOULD BE WILLING TO PAY MORE, AND THERE SHOULD BE GREATER CONVERSIONS, WHICH IS ULTIMATELY WHAT ADVERTISING IS ABOUT. YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO SELL MORE BECAUSE OF YOUR MOBILE AD.

SORKIN: GIVEN YOUR STRENGTH IN THE MARKETPLACE RIGHT NOW AND REALLY WHEN YOU LOOK ACROSS THE BOARD, YOU ARE THE 800-POUND GORILLA RIGHT NOW. WHY ARE YOU NOT TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THIS PERIOD TO TRY TO MAKE ACQUISITIONS?

SCHMIDT: WELL, WE LOOKED AT A FEW. FIRST, I’M NOT SURE PRICES ARE AT THEIR LOW YET. THE SITUATION GLOBALLY IS PRETTY DIRE. AS YOU TALKED ABOUT ON THE SHOW THIS EVENING, THERE IS JUST AN AWFUL LOT MORE BAD NEWS TO COME.SO IT DOESN’T MAKE SENSE TO MOVE FROM OUR PERSPECTIVE UNTIL WE GET NEARER THAT POINT. WE ARE CERTAINLY LOOKING. WE HAVEN’T SEEN ANYTHING YET THAT WAS REALLY EXCITING.

GRIFFETH: SPEAKING OF THAT, WHAT IS YOUR VIEW OF THE ECONOMY? WHEN DO YOU SEE IT PICKING UP?

SCHMIDT: ECONOMIST FORECASTING IS AS HARD AS PREDICTING THE FUTURE IN TECHNOLOGY. IT’S OBVIOUS THAT THE NEWS CONTINUES TO BE BAD AND IT’S GETTING WORSE. IT’S OBVIOUS THAT WE’RE NOT AT THE BOTTOM YET. AND IT’S OBVIOUS THAT THERE WILL BE SOME NUMBER OF QUARTERS. THE RECOVERY WILL FIRST BE IN THE UNITED STATES. IT WILL BE SECOND OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. EVERYWHERE WE LOOK, IF WE WATCH TRAFFIC, IF WE WATCH ADVERTISERS. PEOPLE ARE TIGHTENING UP THEIR BUDGETS AND THEY’RE GEARING DOWN FOR THE LONG HAUL, THEY’RE WADING THROUGH THIS. MY PERSONAL VIEW IS THAT 2009 IS GOING TO BE A VERY TOUGH YEAR. AND YOU ARE LOOKING AT 2010.

GRIFFETH: THAT GETS BACK TO MY QUESTION ABOUT ADVERTISING. YOU SAID YOU DON’T EXPECT TO SEE A DECLINE IN AD REVENUE. I’M NOT TRYING TO PUT WORDS IN YOUR MOUTH.

SCHMIDT: I WAS VERY CAREFUL NOT TO SAY THAT.

GRIFFETH: OK. I WANT TO PIN YOU DOWN ON THAT. WE ARE IN A RECESSION AND ECON 101 SUGGESTS YOU GET A DECLINE IN AD REVENUE. WE ARE SEEING THAT IN TRADITIONAL MEDIA RIGHT NOW. WHAT ABOUT FOR GOOGLE? AT SOME POINT, I WOULD THINK YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE TO SEE THAT. WON’T YOU?

SCHMIDT: THE REASON I WAS CAREFUL NOT TO SAY IT IS BECAUSE WE DON’T GET FORWARD GUIDANCE. FROM OUR PERSPECTIVE, WE BENEFIT FROM THE SHIFT FROM OFF-LINE TO ON LINE ADVERTISING. BUT I WANT TO BE CLEAR THAT I THINK THAT ALL FORMS OF ADVERTISING, INCLUDING OURS, WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SLOWDOWN. I DON’T THINK GOOGLE IS RECESSION-PROOF. I DON’T THINK THERE’S A GUARANTEE OF ANYTHING IN THIS ECONOMY. WE’VE NEVER SEEN A GLOBAL SLOWDOWN OF THIS SCALE.

SORKIN: YOU ARE ALSO A BOARD MEMBER OF APPLE. I WAS HOPING YOU COULD GIVE US AN UPDATE ON HOW STEVE JOBS MIGHT BE FAIRING?

SCHMIDT: FROM THE STANDPOINT OF THE BOARD, WE WERE VERY HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE HIS MEDICAL LEAVE. I WOULD RATHER NOT GO INTO ANYTHING MORE ABOUT HIS MEDICAL LEAVE EXCEPT TO SAY THAT TIM COOK IS DOING A FINE JOB LEADING THE COMPANY AND THE BOARD IS HAPPY WITH WHERE EVERYBODY IS RIGHT NOW.

GRIFFETH: WAS THERE A FOLLOW-UP ON THAT, ANDREW?

SORKIN: I THINK THAT ONE OF THE THINGS THAT, YOU KNOW, SHAREHOLDERS OFTEN WANT TO KNOW IS WHETHER THE BOARD

ACTUALLY IS MONITORING THIS AND THAT THERE IS A PLAN BEHIND IT?

SCHMIDT: THE BOARD IS VERY MUCH MONITORING THE SITUATION. THERE IS AN ABSOLUTELY DETAILED PLAN. IT IS NOT SOMETHING I CAN TALK ABOUT PUBLICLY.

GRIFFETH: BEFORE WE LET YOU GO, LET ME ASK YOU ABOUT, AS THEY SAID, YOU HAVE BEEN ADVISING THE PRESIDENT

ON ECONOMIC ISSUES AND GREEN ISSUES. OBVIOUSLY, YOU ARE GOING TO BE A SUPPORTER OF THE MEASURES HE IS TAKING TO TRY AND PROP UP THE ECONOMY. DO YOU UNDERSTAND THOSE THAT ARE UPSET ABOUT THIS MASSIVE GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION IN CORPORATE AMERICA RIGHT NOW? ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE WHO FEEL THAT PEOPLE MAY BE BENEFITING WHEN THEY SHOULDN’T HAVE BEEN OWNING A HOME OR RECEIVING A BONUS OR WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE?

SCHMIDT: I UNDERSTAND IT VERY WELL. THE FIRST QUESTION I WOULD OFFER, WHICH I’VE NOT HEARD ON TELEVISION MUCH, IS WHAT’S THE ALTERNATIVE TO WHAT’S GOING ON HERE? SIT AROUND AND WAIT 10 YEARS FOR THE CYCLE TO WORK ITS WAY NORMALLY? I THINK MOST PEOPLE WOULD AGREE THAT THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD ACT. THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD ALSO ESTABLISH APPROPRIATE RESTRICTIONS ON THE USE OF THAT MONEY. THIS IS THE CITIZENS’ MONEY, IT’S NOT THE COMPANY’S MONEY. I THINK ALL THE RESTRICTIONS ARE PERFECTLY REASONABLE. THE MOST SOPHISTICATED CRITICISM I HAVE HEARD OF THE STIMULUS IS THAT THE SPENDING WHICH IS INTENDED TO BE TEMPORARY, WILL BECOME LONG-TERM. I DO THINK THAT’S A LEGITIMATE CRITICISM AND SOMETHING WE NEED TO WATCH. IT’S IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THAT PRIVATE INDUSTRY, JOB CREATION, ALL OF THAT, ARE DRIVEN BY PRIVATE CORPORATIONS, BY PRIVATE INVESTMENT. WE NEED TO MAKE SURE WE DON’T LOSE THAT HERE IN THIS COUNTRY.

GRIFFETH: IS IT POSSIBLE THERE ARE COMPANIES IN THIS COUNTRY THAT ARE TOO BIG TO FAIL AND WE SHOULD GET AWAY FROM THAT BUSINESS MODEL, THAT THERE SHOULD NEVER BE ANOTHER COMPANY THAT’S TOO BIG O TO FAIL AGAIN?

SCHMIDT: VERY WELL SAID. IF YOU SAY THE WORD TOO BIG TO FAIL, YOU HAVE JUST AGREED IN A PRIVATE COMPANY TO ALLOW THEM TO COLLECT ALL THE GAINS BUT YOU ARE SOCIALIZING ALL THE LOSSES. SO IF IT IS TOO BIG TO FAIL, IT SHOULD BE REGULATED AND PROPERLY ADMINISTERED AS SOMETHING WHICH THE GOVERNMENT CANNOT ALLOW TO FAIL. I HAVE NO OBJECTION TO LARGE CORPORATIONS WHICH HAVE RISK. ALL OF THE COMPANIES THAT I DEAL WITH – IF WE HAD THESE FAILURES, THE CEO WOULD BE OUT. THERE WOULD BE ALL SORTS OF ISSUES AND SO FORTH. IF IT IS TOO BIG TO FAIL, IT SHOULD HAVE SOME LEVEL OF REGULATION OR BE SPLIT UP.

GRIFFETH: ALWAYS GOOD TO SEE YOU. THANKS FOR JOINING US TONIGHT.

