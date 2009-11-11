Gold Blasts To New Record, Stocks And Economies Soar

Henry Blodget
You can find things to quibble and worry about, but so far, globally, this would qualify as one hell of a recovery.

Bloomberg: Stocks rose, sending the benchmark index for emerging markets to its biggest six-day rally since July, and commodities gained after China’s industrial production and Japan’s machinery orders climbed. Gold advanced to a record.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index added 1 per cent at 10:18 a.m. in London, boosting its six-day increase to 7.7 per cent. Futures on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index were 0.8 per cent higher. Gold rallied as much as 1.5 per cent to $1,117.33 an ounce in London, while copper rose 1.7 per cent.

China’s industrial production soared 16.1 per cent from a year ago and orders for Japanese machinery surged 10.4 per cent from the previous month, signaling the recovery is accelerating in the world’s second- and third-biggest economies. Earnings from Paris-based bank Credit Agricole SA and Swiss cement-maker Holcim Ltd. beat analysts’ estimates. A record 80 per cent of S&P 500 companies have topped third-quarter projections, according to Bloomberg data going back to 1993.

