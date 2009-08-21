We have the privilege of having thousands of you link to and excerpt our content on a regular basis. We’re thrilled that you find our site worth reading and sharing, so we’ve decided to make this even easier.

In addition to the usual array of “share” icons at the bottom of each post, you’ll now see an “Embed This Post” button. This will allow you to do the same thing with our posts as you can with embeddable videos: Stick them on your site or blog.

How does it work?

The same way it works with YouTube: Just click the icon, copy the code, and embed it in your HTML. Voila! Your readers will see a story that looks like this:



The embed code comes in two set sizes. The one above (400 pixels wide) and the smaller size below (300 pixels). If you don’t mind futzing with some HTML, you can set the width to the exact dimensions you want just by tweaking the code. (Just replace the “400” or “300” in two places with the width you want. For reference, this column is 610 pixels wide).



Once you’ve embedded our posts, you can do what you usually do–explain why you agree with us, trash us, or scream that we’re just a bunch of morons. And now your readers will know exactly what you’re talking about!

(We also won’t clog up your site with photos. The embeds are text-only.)

Thanks for sharing!

