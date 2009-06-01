GM bust. Cisco replaces it in the DOW.



Bloomberg: GM, the world’s largest carmaker until its 77-year reign ended last year, filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. with a plan to create a 21st-century company that can compete in world markets.

GM reported $82.29 billion in assets and $172.81 billion in debt. The U.S. government will bankroll the transformation of the 100-year-old automaker, a victim of tumbling sales and higher gas prices. The U.S. plans to convert much of its $50 billion of loans to a 60 per cent stake in the new entity, administration officials said. Today’s filing coincides with a deadline for GM to convince a government auto task force that it could reorganize out of court through debt and cost cutting.

Separately, today is also curtains for the practically-nationalized Citigroup (C), which is being replaced by its one-time sibling travellers.

