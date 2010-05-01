Gillian Reagan Leaving BI To Become Founding Editor At New NYC Site "Capital"

Some sad news for us (and excellent news for her new colleagues):



Media editor Gillian Reagan is leaving to join former New York Observer editors Tom McGeveran and Josh Benson as a founding editor of a new site called “Capital.”

Gillian’s hush-hush about the details, but “Capital” will launch soon and focus on New York City.

(Basically, it sounds like the Observer reincarnated for the digital age. Peter Kafka describes it thusly: “soft launch soon, w/”culture” vertical. then media + politics. Think NY observer w/out real estate coverage or print ed.”).

We’ll miss Gillian, and we wish her and her new colleagues all the best!

