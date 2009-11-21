Germany: The U.S. Is Blowing Another Gigantic Global Asset Bubble

Financial Times

Germany’s new finance minister has echoed Chinese warnings about the growing threat of fresh global asset price bubbles, fuelled by low US interest rates and a weak dollar…

Speaking at a banking conference in Frankfurt on Friday, Mr Schäuble said it would be “naive” to assume the next asset price bubble would take the same guise as the last.

He said: “More likely today is a scenario in which excess liquidity globally creates a new [sort of] asset market bubble.”

He added: “That low interest rate currencies such as the US dollar are increasingly being used as a basis for currency carry trades should give pause for thought. If there was a sudden reversal in this business, markets would be threatened with enormous turbulence, including in foreign exchange markets.”

