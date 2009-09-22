Digital Marketing Will Soon Rule The World

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;mce:script language=”JavaScript” type=”text/javascript”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!– document.write(‘&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/”/&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;’); // –&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/mce:script&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img border=”0″ src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Digital marketing has come a long way since Howard Dean.



But the changes thus far are only the beginning, says Thomas Gensemer of Blue State Digital, which ran the revolutionary online marketing and fundraising efforts of the Obama campaign. The coming marketing revolution will eventually level the stakes of online and traditional campaigning, as well as corporate marketing.

Political campaigning tactics to engage a strong supporter base are already being adopted by the corporate world. The future of news organisations, for example, relies on transforming subscribers into members who will source original material. Corporate campaigning should focus on the authenticity of the message.

We interviewed Thomas Gensemer as part of our video Innovation series, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz. We’ve clipped four key segments from the interview below:

How Can Corporations utilise The Obama Campaign’s Marketing Tactics?

How Will Traditional Media Marketing Change Over The Next 5-10 Years?

How Will Campaign Marketing Change In the Next Few Years?

How Will Overall Marketing Be Run In The Future?

Click on the thumbnails below to begin:

See Gensemer’s Full Interview: Obama’s Social Networking Secrets Will revolutionise Corporate Marketing, Too

Produced by Bright Red Pixels.

