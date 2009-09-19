How To Use Digital Marketing To Get Candidates Elected

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;mce:script language=”JavaScript” type=”text/javascript”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!– document.write(‘&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/”/&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;’); // –&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/mce:script&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img border=”0″ src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

The many different technology platforms available these days confuse the hell out of marketers, says Thomas Gensemer of Blue State Digital, the architect of Obama’s online presidential campaign.



Many of Blue State’s clients, especially those of traditional media marketing background, suffer from “the shiny object syndrome,” Gensemer says. They rush to use all possible digital tools such as Twitter and other social networks without developing a message first.

Used properly, digital marketing can identify, target, and deliver supporters, and then prompt them to perform traditional knock-of-the-door campaigning when and where they are needed.

The elements of a successful digital campaign include:

– bridging digital and traditional media tactics,

– targeting supporters based on geo- and behavioural-identification, and

– willingness to adapt as you go.

We interviewed Thomas Gensemer as part of our video Innovation series, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz. We’ve clipped four key segments from the interview below:

How Do You Manage Marketing For Political Campaigns?

How Is Community Marketing Coordinated With Traditional Media?

How Important Is Technology vs. Messaging?

What Are Your Three Keys To Success In Marketing?

Or click on the thumbnails below:

See Gensemer’s Full Interview: Obama’s Social Networking Secrets Will revolutionise Corporate Marketing, Too

Produced by Bright Red Pixels.

