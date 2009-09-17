Here's How Digital Marketing Got Obama Elected

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;mce:script language=”JavaScript” type=”text/javascript”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!– document.write(‘&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/”/&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;’); // –&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/mce:script&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img border=”0″ src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Having a good candidate was a good start for Blue State Digital, the digital marketing and strategy company that designed and ran Obama’s online marketing effort.



But technology and digital strategy behind his campaign is what made the campaign’s record-breaking fundraising possible and connected Obama to 13 million of his followers at a push of a button.

Thomas Gensemer, a managing partner at Blue State Digital, elaborates on the digital tactics behind the success of Obama’s marketing campaign in four short clips – part of our Innovation video series, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz.

We’ve clipped four key segments:

Why email was the most effective tool in the campaign

How Obama’s whole digital marketing system worked

What were the three keys to the campaign’s success?

Have the Republicans finally begun to catch up?

Click on the thumbnails below to begin:

See Gensemer’s Full Interview: Obama’s Social Networking Secrets Will revolutionise Corporate Marketing, Too

