Geithner Launches Charm Offensive To Save Job, Democrats

Photo: Huffington Post

Tim Geithner went grocery shopping with Michelle Obama, in a new push to restore his image.The Democrats are terrified that Geithner’s reputation for putting Wall Street first (deserved, in our opinion), will get them fired come November. So Geithner gawked at lettuces with Michelle.



Is the new offensive helping? Doesn’t seem to be. A new Wall Street Journal profile merely underscores how angry everyone is at Geithner about the bailouts.

See Also: Geithner Must Go

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.