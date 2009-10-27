Gawker Scammed By Malware Crew Pretending To Be Suzuki

Gawker Media just got scammed by a malware company pretending to be Suzuki.



The “ads” crashed readers’ browsers, and, in some cases, installed spyware.

Gawker–no babes in the woods on this issue–have been kind enough to share their correspondence with the scammers below.

Publishers have been warned!

Here’s the opening email from the slickster-in-chief, who pretended to be working with a unit of Starcom Media Vest:

The full correspondence follows in reverse chronological order below, ending with this warning from Gawker. Note that this fellow knew how to talk the talk.

From: GAWKER SALES GUY

Someone is approaching publishers as a representative of Spark-SMG on the Suzuki account, even though Suzuki very recently switched agencies.

George Delarosa and his accomplice Douglas Velez claim that there’s a limited amount of money left in the Suzuki account for them to spend, and they need to spend it quickly.

They have intimate knowledge of online ad sales, including terms like eCPM, roadblocking, RON, IAB sizes, lead generation, traffic coordinators, etc.

Email comes from @spark-smg.com instead of @sparksmg.com, though the who-is for their spoof domain is very close to the actual domain (Erin has links in her original email)

They maintain a Chicago area code (where Spark is based) but claim to be in London, even though they couldn’t give us the actual time in London when asked.

Unlike most spammers, these guys were happy to jump on the phone to get ads back up and running.

Clue that should have tipped us off was that we had to use our IO template…most major agencies like Spark have their own IO template.

But as far as malware distributors go, this guy is easily one of the most convincing I’ve ever seen. I doubt George is his real name, but whoever it is definitely worked in online ad sales at some point.

———- Forwarded message ———-

From: GAWKER SALES GUY Date: Sun, Oct 25, 2009 at 1:34 PM

Subject: Fwd: Agency Inquiry – Suzuki?

Look at how together this guy was! Corporate politics, eCPM, premium branding, IAB sizes, re-evaluating rates! Outrageous.

———- Forwarded message ———-

From: George Delarosa <[email protected]>

Date: Tue, Sep 29, 2009 at 2:14 PM

Subject: RE: Agency Inquiry – Suzuki?To: GAWKER SALES GUY

Cc: [email protected]

Sorry for the delay, James, but this had to go through the typical corporate politics. Attached is an executed IO. My traffic coordinator Douglas will be sending creatives. Feel free to call either of us if you have any questions with the campaign. thanks

From: GAWKER SALES GUY

Sent: Monday, September 28, 2009 8:56 AM To: [email protected]; [email protected]

Subject: Re: Agency Inquiry – Suzuki?

Just FYI, we’ll need tags this afternoon if we want to do the roadblock tomorrow. Let me know if we’re good to go!

On Sun, Sep 27, 2009 at 10:41 PM, GAWKER SALES GUY wrote:

Hey man-

Tried sending this Saturday morning, but it just bounced back. Please let me know if you receive it!

———- Forwarded message ———-

From: GAWKER SALES GUY

Date: Sat, Sep 26, 2009 at 11:17 AM

Subject: Re: Agency Inquiry – Suzuki?

To: [email protected]

Hey George-

Sorry for the delay…I’m in the back woods of North Carolina right now at my boss’ wedding and internet connection has been difficult to come across. Attached is an insertion order…just go ahead and sign and fax/email back to me and have tags sent over as soon as you can so we can get things running.

Thanks, and we can definitely discuss rates again next month.

-j

On Fri, Sep 25, 2009 at 12:46 PM, George Delarosa <[email protected]> wrote:

OK, I appreciate your flexibility. We will give it a shot. Thanks for the quick turnaround. Please send me your paperwork and I will get everything off to you today. We may need to re-evaluate the rates in October based on performance and client feedback, though.

From: GAWKER SALES GUY

Sent: Friday, September 25, 2009 12:43 PM

To: [email protected]

Subject: Re: Agency Inquiry – Suzuki?

Hey George-

We can’t budge too much on the eCPM…these are some of our lowest rates available ($8 is the published rate for roadblocks and ROS, and $3 is the published rate for RON). For your reference, you can check out http://advertising.gawker.com/rates

That said, happy to try and make it work for ya. See attached and let me know if we can swing it. I’ll be getting on a plane in 20 minutes, but will be landing around 6:30 PM EST and will be able to get this off to our traffic team tonight or tomorrow morning if we get sign off.

-j

On Fri, Sep 25, 2009 at 11:35 AM, George Delarosa <[email protected]> wrote:

Thank you [GAWKER SALES GUY]. I appreciate the added value, but would rather have it be blended into a lower overall eCPM as that is how we bill the client. The prices are already on the high end of what we are currently running for this campaign. Please repurpose and send back to me and then I will contact traffic about getting everything over to you (if approved). Thanks!

From: GAWKER SALES GUY

Sent: Friday, September 25, 2009 7:35 AM

To: [email protected]

Subject: Re: Agency Inquiry – Suzuki?

Hey-

Attached is a proposal based on the information I sent you…let me know what you think and we can tweak accordingly. I’ll be travelling later today (flight at 4pm) but will have access to email up until that point, so we can definitely get things rolling as quickly as possible.

—

On Fri, Sep 25, 2009 at 9:59 AM, GAWKER SALES GUY wrote:

Ah, London would totally explain the late night email!

I’m working on a plan for you right now…if we get a signed IO this afternoon we can probably have tags up for you by tomorrow. How much do you want this month versus next? I’m thinking we can do some home page roadblocks on Jalopnik next week (maybe 2?) and then have the optimised RON stuff run for the remainder of the campaign (through October).

Or we can just cram the 25k into the next week, if that’s what you’re looking for. Just let me know and I’ll get something back to you right away.

On Fri, Sep 25, 2009 at 4:52 AM, George Delarosa <[email protected]> wrote:

Thank you James. This all sounds good. The campaign is not as performance based, though, as it is about a) premium branding b) click through and c) lead generation. We are only interested in standard IAB banner sizes right now as that’s what we have sign off for. Please whip up a proposal and let’s try and get a rush on getting something going as we are in need of some major imps by the end of the month as we are under delivering on our monthly impression levels for September. Also, I am in London currently. Thank you.

From: GAWKER SALES GUY

Sent: Thursday, September 24, 2009 10:32 AM

To: [email protected]

Cc: Michael Cascio

Subject: Re: Agency Inquiry – Suzuki?

Hello George!

Great to hear from you! I’m actually quite familiar with Spark…I just met with Deborah, Shaun and Jeff about a week ago regarding Delta. We’ll definitely need to meet up next time I’m in town!

We can definitely set up a 25k performance campaign for you, and we have a few ways of going about that. In case you’re not familiar, Gawker Media is a collection of 8 blogs, each covering a distinct beat. Our rates work in such a way that the more sites you buy, the lower the rate is. Considering you’re fine with running against entertainment verticals, the sites I’d probably suggest for Suzuki would be:

-Jalopnik (our automotive site)

-Gizmodo (technology)

-Deadspin (sports)

-Gawker (Entertainment)

-Lifehacker (Productivity)

We also have Jezebel (women’s entertainment) and io9 (science fiction), so you can feel free to add these titles (or exclude some of the titles above). Since your campaign is performance based, we can utilise our ad server’s ADAPT functionality, which specifically targets users most likely to click on your banner. The more sites we run on, the better it works.

Our run of network rate for a $25k buy is around the $3-4 range for standard sizes, and you can see a full copy of our public rate card here.

At a 25k spend level, we can also offer you some pretty sweet custom executions as well, such as our custom panorama size (replaces the standard sized 728×90 unit with a much larger/better performing 800×250). You can see examples of the panorama here.

We can also execute a sponsored post for you at the 25k level as added value, which is an amazing way to integrate your messaging into our editorial flow. As the name suggests, it is a post that moves down the page just like a standard story on one of our sites, but instead of being written by one of our editors it is written specially by our advertising copywriter with direction from your creative team. The post can have video, pictures, and links, and it’s one of our strongest offerings in terms of conversions. If you go to Gawker.com around 2pm, you should be able to see a sponsored post for the TV show “Bored to Death” within the editorial flow.

So please let me know what you think and I can whip a proposal up for you. Given your spend level and the sites I suggested, we can probably get you around a 5%-10% share of voice, but we can tweak that in either direction to accomplish what it is you’re looking to do.

Thanks again for reaching out!

—

GAWKER SALES GUY

>

> ———- Forwarded message ———-

> From: George Delarosa <[email protected]>

> Date: Wed, Sep 23, 2009 at 10:56 PM

> Subject: Agency Inquiry

> To: [email protected]

>

>

> Dear All,

>

>

>

> I am writing from Spark Communications — a full-service media agency

> with a client-centric approach. We are looking to place display

> advertisements for some of our premium clients.

>

> Spark is a part of — and backed by the power of Starcom MediaVest

> Group — one of the largest and most celebrated global brand

> communications and consumer contact organisations, with more than 110

> offices in 67 countries worldwide.

>

> I work with Automotive and Entertainment clients in Spark. First and

> foremost, we want to run a performance campaign for Suzuki across your

> network. Our budget to start is $25k+. Campaign should be live by the

> end of the month. We can also run on moviefone and/or entertainment

> verticals.

>

> Please let me know your rates, inventory and volume so we can include

> you in our upcoming media plans.

>

>

>

> Thank you,

>

>

>

> George Delarosa

>

> Spark Communications

>

> [email protected]

>

> 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza

>

> Suite 550

>

> Chicago, IL 60654

>

> www.spark-smg.com

>

> (312) 376-8131

>

> Skype – george.delarosa

