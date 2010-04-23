Gawker Media's Denton: I Lost Money On That Huge Gizmodo iPhone Scoop

With characteristic humility, Gawker Media owner Nick Denton describes his company’s acquisition of an iPhone 4Q — two months before Apple (AAPL) was set to unveil it — as “pretty much the biggest tech scoop ever.” But while there’s no question the story brought Gawker millions of page views, what it hasn’t brought so far, Denton says, is money…

While many observers have assumed that Gawker has recouped the $5,000 it paid for the phone many times over — one writer estimates the company’s windfall at $150,000 in extra ad revenue — Denton said that’s far from the case. “There were no immediate revenue benefits whatsoever — in fact, only costs,” he says.



