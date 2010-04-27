Gawker Media Believes Police Violated Journalist Shield Law In Gizmodo Search-And-Seizure

Gaby Darbyshire, Gawker Media LLC

Photo: Business Insider

In one of the first major test-cases of whether employees of online news organisations are entitled to the same protections as mainstream media “journalists” in the eyes of the law, Gawker Media LLC is accusing the San Mateo police department of violating California’s journalist shield law.In connection with the Apple iPhone 4.0 probe, San Mateo police detective Matthew Broad got a search warrant, broke into the house of Gizmodo editor Jason Chen, and seized 6 computers, along with other hardware.



Gawker Media believes this action was a violation of California law.

Business Insider has obtained a letter written by Gawker COO Gaby Darbyshire to Detective Broad describing the law and requesting that the San Mateo police return the confiscated property.

Photo: Business Insider

Photo: Business Insider

Photo: Business Insider

Here’s All The Stuff Cops Confiscated From Gizmodo Editor Jason Chen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.