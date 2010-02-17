Gasparino: I'm Going To Rip The Lungs Out Of CNBC

Henry Blodget
charlie charles gasparino

Charlie Gasparino’s finally speaking out about his move to FOX Business News.  Whatever the circumstances of his departure, he’s coming out swinging:

Gasparino denies that tensions at CNBC were a factor in his decision, saying “newsrooms are generally seething places” and he tends to “wear my heart on my sleeve.” But he did issue a warning to his former employer: “My job is to rip the lungs out of the competition for Fox Business Network.”

(WaPo, via TV Newser)

See Also: Here's What Really Happened Between Charlie Gasparino And CNBC

