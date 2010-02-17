Gasparino: I'm Going To Rip The Lungs Out Of CNBC

Charlie Gasparino’s finally speaking out about his move to FOX Business News. Whatever the circumstances of his departure, he’s coming out swinging:



Gasparino denies that tensions at CNBC were a factor in his decision, saying “newsrooms are generally seething places” and he tends to “wear my heart on my sleeve.” But he did issue a warning to his former employer: “My job is to rip the lungs out of the competition for Fox Business Network.”

(WaPo, via TV Newser)

See Also: Here’s What Really Happened Between Charlie Gasparino And CNBC

