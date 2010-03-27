Reuters Blogger Attacks Business Insider On Twitter, We Defend Ourselves

Business Insider sucks.

A Reuters blogger attacked us on Twitter this afternoon. Having gotten used to having his own journalistic efforts funded by a multi-billion-dollar finance-terminal business (which we, sadly, lack), he was apparently appalled that we care about producing content that people want to read.



Many of the folks kind enough to follow us on Twitter were bored to death by the exchange that followed. Some, however, were kind enough to say they enjoyed it.

In the hope that there might be others who would have enjoyed it had they been wasting time following Twitter this afternoon, here it is.

Reuters blogger Felix Salmon fires the first shot >

Reuters blogger Felix Salmon attacks We make mistake of responding... ...Triggering a lecture... ...about the decline and fall of western civilisation... and other things The lecture continues... We finally lose it Our rhetorical question does not amuse the Reuters blogger We lose it some more and REALLY lose it Others pipe in Reuters blogger Felix Salmon explains why Reuters pays him to lecture others on Twitter Which actually raises an interesting topic (interesting to media people who care about these things--because 99.999% of the world obviously couldn't care less) We continue... We offer to hire the Reuters blogger (because he's good!) Alas, we have concerns, which we share The Reuters blogger responds... And shares his own concerns We return from lunch and resume the discussion... We congratulate the Reuters blogger on his prodigious wit (which really did have us laughing in the lunch line) And then we explain Thankfully, the beautiful Jessica Pressler of New York magazine puts an end it

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.