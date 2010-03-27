Reuters Blogger Attacks Business Insider On Twitter, We Defend Ourselves

A Reuters blogger attacked us on Twitter this afternoon. Having gotten used to having his own journalistic efforts funded by a multi-billion-dollar finance-terminal business (which we, sadly, lack), he was apparently appalled that we care about producing content that people want to read.
Many of the folks kind enough to follow us on Twitter were bored to death by the exchange that followed. Some, however, were kind enough to say they enjoyed it.
In the hope that there might be others who would have enjoyed it had they been wasting time following Twitter this afternoon, here it is.
Reuters blogger Felix Salmon fires the first shot >
Which actually raises an interesting topic (interesting to media people who care about these things--because 99.999% of the world obviously couldn't care less)
We congratulate the Reuters blogger on his prodigious wit (which really did have us laughing in the lunch line)
