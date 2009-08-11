FOX Business Gives Up

FOX Business is in talks with Imus about simulcasting his radio show from 6am-9am ET. The show would replace current programming, namely:



“Fox Business Morning,” hosted by Connell McShane and Jenna Lee, and

“Money for Breakfast,” anchored by Alexis Glick and Eric Bolling.

The 6am-9am slot is “primetime” for business programming. So the fact that FOX is even exploring this move suggests that it is throwing in the towel on the idea of competing with CNBC with a full-time business channel.

(Some folks may well watch Imus, but business viewers won’t).

FOX Business still gives lip service to a strategy in which it will go after the “mainstream” business viewer, the same way FOX News went after the “mainstream” news viewer that elitist CNN ignores. This strategy has never made any sense.

“Mainstream” business viewers are the folks who watch CNBC. Highbrow business viewers watch Bloomberg. The rest of America couldn’t care less about business television.

Put differently, everyone is interested in murders, crashes, scandals, and fires–the stuff FOX News airs. Almost no one, meanwhile (on a percentage of population basis) is interested in following the markets on a real-time basis. And those who do already are.

We have long wondered when FOX Business would throw in the towel. It seems that the answer is “now.” If so, an embarrassing failure for Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes.

