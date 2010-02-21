Foursquare Gets Some MAJOR Lovin' From The New York Times (Again)

From Susan Dominus at The New York Times:



…Thursday evening, as I headed downtown staring at my iPhone, the city right outside the window suddenly had voice, personality, opinion. Notes started pouring in, bite-size songs of praise about people and places in neighborhoods I was whizzing by or those a little farther off. Someone at the Bruckner Bar & Grill in the South Bronx was “doing wonderful homework at this awesome neighbourhood bar.”

A Jeremy F. urged me to try the whiting sandwich at A Taste of Seafood on 125th Street. If I was looking for West African artifacts, Bim S. confided, Bola International Boutique was the best place to go. A man somewhere else in the Bronx was at pains to admit that, although his shirt stains came back intact, he still loved his dry cleaner, a wonderful man.

Bim S., Jeremy F. and I were all using Foursquare, the application that’s frequently described as the next big thing in social media. (What, you thought you could rest once you figured out Twitter?) Users leave tips for their friends — or anyone open to their opinion: try these fritters here, check out the generous barkeep there.

Read the whole thing at the NYT >

See Also: Wait, What Does Foursquare Do? Here’s A Demo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.