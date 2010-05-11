Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley Is Coming To Startup 2010... What Do You Want To Know?

Photo: O’Reilly Conferences

We’re 10 days away from Startup 2010: The Mobile Revolution, a one-day conference in New York on May 20th (get your tickets here).The CEO of one of the hottest companies on the planet, Dennis Crowley, is stopping by to tell us anything we want to know.



So what do we want to know?

Please add your questions in the comments below. We’ll pick out the best ones and ask them live onstage on May 20th.

* Here’s more info on Startup 2010.

* Get tickets here

* (You’re a poor startup entrepreneur without $495 to spare? We hear you! Enter to win tickets in our free entrepreneur drawing >)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.