So far this evening, “check-ins” in Austin for the dueling-to-the-death location-based services Foursquare and Gowalla look pretty even. No clear winner here.



Foursquare = Blue, Gowalla = Orange

Photo: Vicarious.ly

Source: Vicarious.ly

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.