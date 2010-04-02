Feels Like A Holiday, But Here Come Those Jobs Numbers (8:30 AM ET)

No shortage of people who would like to work.

The March employment report comes out at 8:30 AM ET. The month is expected to show the first big pop in jobs since the start of the recession.Here are the key consensus estimates:



Payrolls: +184,000

Unemployment Rate: 9.7%

As usual, the devil will be in the details.

Here’s a Bloomberg preview:

Employment in the U.S. probably grew in March by the most in three years as the economy expanded, the weather improved and the government hired temporary workers to conduct the census, economists said before a report today.

Payrolls climbed by 184,000 workers last month, the most since March 2007, after falling by 36,000 in February, according to the median estimate of 83 economists surveyed by Bloomberg News. The jobless rate may have held at 9.7 per cent for a third consecutive month.

