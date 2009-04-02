Fairfield Greenwich Knew Madoff's Auditor Was A One-Man Shop

In 2005, Jeffrey Tucker, a Fairfield principal and former SEC investigator (right), received an email from an FGG colleague that said the following:



“it appears [David] Friehling is the only employee” [of Madoff auditor Friehling & Horowitz].

Tucker’s response?

“thank you.”

Fairfield Greenwich described Friehling & Horowitz to clients as a “small to medium-sized financial services audit and tax firm specializing in broker/dealers and other financial services firms.” Fairfield Greenwich believed (it says) that F&H had “hundreds” of clients, in addition to Madoff’s $50+ billion global investment business.

David Friehling must have been a busy man!

