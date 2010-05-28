Facebook Has More Pageviews Than The Next 99+ Biggest Web Sites Combined

I’m the king of the world, bitch.

Facebook has 570 billion pageviews a month, says Google’s Doubleclick.

That’s 8X as many pageviews as the No. 2 site in Google’s list of the top 1000 web sites in the world, Yahoo (which has 70 billion).

It’s 15X as many as MSN (39 billion).

It’s 72X as many as Wikipedia (7.9 billion)

Anyone out there still think Facebook is going to go bust?



Anyone still think the recent privacy fracas means anything at all?

