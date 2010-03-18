People Really Are Addicted To Facebook: 48% Of Us Check It In Bed

If you had any doubt the extent to which Facebook, Twitter, and (one or two) other social services have taken over people’s lives, stats like these should put them to rest.
These charts are from a recent study by Retrevo, which surveyed just over 1000 Americans:
Photo: www.retrevo.com
Photo: www.retrevo.com
Photo: www.retrevo.com
Photo: www.retrevo.com
Photo: www.retrevo.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.