People Really Are Addicted To Facebook: 48% Of Us Check It In Bed

Henry Blodget

If you had any doubt the extent to which Facebook, Twitter, and (one or two) other social services have taken over people’s lives, stats like these should put them to rest.

These charts are from a recent study by Retrevo, which surveyed just over 1000 Americans:

Facebook After Bed

Photo: www.retrevo.com

Facebook After Bed

Photo: www.retrevo.com

Facebook Addiction

Photo: www.retrevo.com

Facebook Addiction

Photo: www.retrevo.com

Facebook Addiction

Photo: www.retrevo.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

facebook online sai-us