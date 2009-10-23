Facebook Now Accounts For 1 In 4 Internet Pageviews

Here’s a startling conclusion by Perry Drake of database marketing firm Drake Direct:



Facebook accounts for 25% of U.S. online pageviews.

Perry’s analysis was prompted by a study showing that the figure in the U.K. is 1 in 7. He pulled some Compete charts and concluded that the number here is 1 in 4.

Google, meanwhile, accounts for 1 in 12 pageviews (8%). And Facebook is rapidly closing in on Google in terms of visits and uniques.

Facebook’s power, in other words, continues to grow.

Perry Drake:

My research revealed some very interesting facts. First of all let me say, that in the US, Facebook accounts for a significantly higher per cent of our total page views than in the UK. In the UK, Facebook accounts for 15% of the total pageviews (or 1 in 7). In the US Facebook accounts for, now get this, 1 in every 4 or 25% of our total pageviews. Unbelievable!

Google on the other hand accounts for only 8% of the total pageviews (or 1 in 12). See the figure below that I generated using data from compete.com.

Page Views: Google (blue) vs. Facebook (green)



Is this surprising? Not really. Facebook is, by design, much more engaging. So we should expect this fact.However, when we look at total number of visits to these two sites, we notice that Google does have an edge as the figure below shows. But, surprisingly, that edge is quickly slipping away. Ouch!

Visits: Google (blue) vs. Facebook (green)

Even for the metric “monthly unique visitors,” we can see that Google is also losing its edge here as well.

Unique Monthly Visits: Google (blue) vs. Facebook (green)

Do you think Google is a bit concerned?

I would imagine so.

Read more at Drake Direct >

