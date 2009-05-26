Ex-Lehman President Joe Gregory Slashes Price On Hamptons Mansion

After trying to dump his Bridgehampton crib for more than a year, Joe Gregory is finally caving on price. Now it’s yours for $27.9 million.



WSJ: Mr. Gregory first put the 9,500-square-foot oceanfront home in Bridgehampton, N.Y., on the market last summer. On 2.5 acres, the three-year-old shingled home has eight bedrooms. There’s a swimming pool and more than 200 feet of ocean frontage. The listing agent is Michael DeSario of Corcoran Group.

Full photo spread here >

Meanwhile, Dick Fuld decided not to flip his Park Avenue co-op for $32 million.

