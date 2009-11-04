Malcolm Gladwell Offends New York New Media Crowd By Suggesting They're Not Changing World

There’s a new hot ticket in town for those who work in New York new media circles: An invitation to one of Strauss Zelnick’s rooftop salons.



The Zelnick Media founder holds these gatherings every few months on the awesome roof deck of his building in midtown.

According to Gawker Media founder Nick Denton, everyone who is anyone was there at the latest one, which took place last night. The featured speaker, moreover, was the brilliant business thinker and ladies man, Malcolm Gladwell.

Nick Denton’s list of attendees:

Malcolm Gladwell speaking,

[David] Remnick,

Lerer father [Ken] and son [Ben],

Lessin father [Bob] and son [Sam],

Heather Harde [TechCrunch CEO],

Fred Wilson [NY super-VC],

[News Corp M&A boss and stud] Jeremy Phillips,

Ricky [Van Veen] and Josh [Abramson],

Scott Heiferman,

etc etc

Denton adds:

[It was] like Founders Club [another excellent series of events] except without the consultants and the bozos from big media companies hoping some of the pixie dust will rub off

And there was even intellectual stimulation!

Gladwell was excellent — challenged the self-satisfied crowd… thesis: maybe new technologies *don’t* accelerate social change. i.e. challenged the tech elite’s conventional wisdom on Iran, Obama, etc.

Was fun to watch — some people got really defensive.

See Also: Malcolm Gladwell, Stud

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.