Europe Blasts Facebook, Calls Privacy Changes "Unacceptable"

This latest Facebook privacy flap seems to have legs. No wonder the company’s having an emergency all-hands meeting tomorrow.



From Maija Palmer at the FT:

Facebook has been sharply criticised by European data protection officials for putting users’ privacy at risk with changes to its service.

Officials advising the European Commission said in a letter to the social networking company that changes to its default settings in December were “unacceptable”.

It is the strongest rebuke yet for the US company from European data protection officials and indicates an increasing willingness to crack down on privacy violations.

