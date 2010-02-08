Eric Schmidt Explains Why Google Blew ~$2.5 Million On That Super Bowl Ad

If you watched the Super Bowl this evening you’ll have seen a video from Google called “Parisian Love“. In fact you might have watched it before, because it’s been on YouTube for over three months. We didn’t set out to do a Super Bowl ad, or even a TV ad for search. Our goal was simply to create a series of short online videos about our products and our users, and how they interact. But we liked this video so much, and it’s had such a positive reaction on YouTube, that we decided to share it with a wider audience.

If you like it too, we hope you’ll watch the others. Enjoy.

It wasn’t a bad ad. It’s just strange to watch a company that has never needed to advertise suddenly embrace an ad strategy that has never really worked for anyone.

If it’s about the brand, it might make sense. As Google pushes farther into consumer products, its next challenge is to go from a geeky algorithmic brand to a beloved consumer brand, like Apple. But another beloved consumer Internet brand, Amazon, gave up on TV long ago.

