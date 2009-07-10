Employment Is NOT A Lagging Indicator

Most bullish commentators these days are in complete agreement about one thing: employment is a LAGGING indicator. In other words, pay no attention to the crappy jobs reports…because the job market lags the economy.



That sounds encouraging. But it’s wrong.

As Richard Bernstein noted last week, most of the numbers in the monthly employment report are LEADING or COINCIDENT indicators of the economy. Only one, the UNEMPLOYMENT RATE, is a lagging indicator.

Taken together, the employment indicators suggest that employment and the economy are still very weak. On a positive note, some of the leading and coincident indicators appear to have peaked, which suggests that we may be headed toward recovery.

The LEADING indicators in the employment reports include:

The length of the workweek (which hit an all-time low last month, although the manufacturing workweek ticked up slightly)

Weekly initial jobless claims (these appear to have peaked, but they still remain very high).

The COINCIDENT indicators include:

Payrolls (the number of jobs added or lost each month. The losses appear to have peaked)

The LAGGING indicators include:

The unemployment rate (percentage of the workforce that is unemployed. This lags the economy in part because the “workforce” used to calculate the percentage changes. Specifically, it shrinks as the economy collapses and some job-seekers give up or take part-time work. And it grows as the economy recovers and many folks who had given up looking for work start looking again.)

One important point, made by Northern Trust economist Asha Bangalore, is that employment recovers in fits and starts, not a straight line. So the importance of one month’s report (such as June’s) should not be overstressed.

Here is a full picture of the labour market, including the recent behaviour of the key leading, coincident, and lagging indicators.

START >

The Only LAGGING Indicator Is The Unemployment Rate The unemployment RATE is is the indicator most analysts are presumably referring to when they say employment is a lagging indicator. The Unemployment Rate is the per cent of people who are looking for work who don't have it. It is therefore affected both by the number of people who are unemployed AND by the number of people looking for work. As this chart shows, sometimes the Unemployment Rate is a coincident indicator (it peaks as the recession ends), and sometimes it's a lagging indicator (it peaks after the recession ends). Interesting, some analysts--John Hussman of Hussman Funds and Ray Dalio of Bridgewater--suspect that the unemployment rate will actually be a LEADING indicator this time around. Because more firings will lead to more defaults and foreclosures, which will put more pressure on the housing market, etc. In any event, this time around, it hasn't peaked yet. 10%+ here we come. Source: Northern Trust The BROADER Unemployment Rate Includes Part-Timers Many analysts complain that the standard Unemployment Rate doesn't capture the full picture of unemployment because it doesn't include part-time workers who would rather have full-time jobs but can't find them. The blue line above, which has only been tracked since the mid-1990s, does include these folks. It's still going up... Source: Northern Trust INCREASES In Broad Unemployment Are Slowing This is 'second-derivative' stuff... a change in the rate of deterioration. Asha Bangalore at Northern Trust notes that the rate at which Broad Unemployment is increasing is slowing. That presumably points to a coming turn in Broad Unemployment (the increases have to slow before we get decreases). Of course, if you're one of the folks fired in that slowing rate of increase, it probably doesn't feel like good news. Source: Northern Trust Still Tons Of Part-Timers Who Can't Find Full-Time Work This is why some critics decry the relevance of the standard unemployment rate... Here, from Calculated Risk, is the number of folks who would like be working full time but aren't. This number has spiked massively since the start of the recession. It stabilised in June (good), but has yet to start declining. Fortunately, it appears to be a coincident indicator (peaks as the recession ends). So let's hope it just peaked. Source: Calculated Risk Employed As A per cent Of Population: Tanking And here's a chart showing the per cent of the adult population that is employed. This is NOT the direct inverse of the unemployment rate, because it measures employment versus the total adult population as opposed to the portion of the adult population that wants to be working. As Calculated Risk notes, this measure has trended upwards since the 1960s because more women have chosen to work. But it is now back to early 1980s levels. Source: Calculated Risk Payrolls: A COINCIDENT Indicator Non-farm payrolls are the second number that everyone obsesses about each month. In recessions, payrolls drop. As Richard Bernstein pointed out last week, Payrolls are a coincident indicator, not a lagging indicator. The declines usually peak during the recession, not after it. That said, payrolls usually don't start to increase again until after the recession, so in that sense, they are a lagging indicator. Last month, after a few months of shrinking declines, payrolls saw an increased drop (the little drop at the end of the line). Everyone freaked: The economy isn't recovering! But Asha Bangalore notes that payrolls are a noisy series, and they recover in fits and starts. So don't obsess about one month's number. Source: Northern Trust Quarterly Payrolls: NOISY AROUND TURNS Here are the same non-farm payrolls on a quarterly basis instead of a monthly one. Check out the recovery from the 2001 recession: Payroll declines peaked during the recession (coincident), but they didn't start to grow again until almost two years after it ended. Source: Northern Trust One LEADING Indicator: Initial Claims Initial jobless claims (weekly) are considered a LEADING economic indicator: They peak before the economy begins to recover. Weekly jobless claims (red line) appear to have peaked back in March. The concern is that they have stayed very high--over 600,000 per week--instead of dropping quickly back to more normal levels (as they did in the past recovery). So this would hardly seem to be a robust signal that the economy is on the verge of a strong rebound. Source: Northern Trust Another LEADING Indicator: Avg Hours Worked And now we get to the devil in the details... You can be 'employed' but under-worked (and underpaid). One of the details that the sharper-eyed analysts focus on the employment report is average weekly hours worked. Average Weekly Hours is also thought to be a leading indicator (in this chart, from Calculated Risk, it leads some recoveries and is coincident with others). In the past two months, this metric it has hit an all-time low. An upturn in this measure would bolster the case that economy is turning. We haven't seen it yet. Source: Calculated Risk Avg Weekly Hours: RATE OF CHANGE SLOWING Another 'second-derivative'... (when the primary measures look crappy, you can fall back on the secondary ones). Asha Bangalore notes that the rate at which the average weekly hours measure is declining is slowing. So that's good second-derivative news, anyway. Source: Northern Trust Total Weekly Hours Worked: TANKING Take the 'average weekly hours' and the 'number of people employed' (payrolls) and multiply them together, and you get... Total Weekly Hours Worked. This gives you a picture of how much work is actually getting done in the economy--as well as, importantly, how much work people are getting paid for doing. Right now, as this chart shows, the answer is 'not much.' (This chart is updated through May. When it is extended through June, it will look even worse. The good news, such as it is, is that it appears to be a lagging indicator, at least based on the last recession). Average Hourly Earnings: TANKING Another devil in the details... Average Hourly Earnings (the amount people are getting paid to work the shrinking number of hours each week) are still falling off a cliff. Presumably, one could multiply Total Hours Worked and Average Hourly Earnings and get a picture of how much money is being made in the economy right now--as well as how this compares to the peak a couple of years ago. The result would probably be quite depressing. Source: Northern Trust The Scariest Jobs Chart Ever This chart shows how far employment has fallen from the peak (as a % of the workforce) in all recession since 1948. The current recession (red line) is already the second worst, and it's on the way to being the worst. Fortunately, there is still one precedent available to the glass-half-full crowd... Source: Calculated Risk But Still Not As Bad As The Great Depression! In the Great Depression, the unemployment rate surved from below 5% to 25% in three years. Yes, they measured employment differently then, and the quality of the numbers was (relatively) lousy. But the level of change is still horrifying. Note also what happened in 1936-1937, when the stimulus was removed (in part on the theory that it would lead to rampant inflation). The economy plunged back into recession and the unemployment rate nearly doubled from 12% to 20%. Imagine the unemployment rate doubling from 10% to 20% today (in a year), and you'll get an idea of what the more-stimulus-is-the-lesser-of-two-evils folks like Paul Krugman are so scared about. Source: Northern Trust

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.