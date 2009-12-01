Dubai Actually In Talks To Restructure Debt Instead Of Getting A Bailout

Lo and behold: If you don’t panic, rush into a bailout, and ream taxpayers at the first sign of trouble, capitalism actually works the way it’s supposed to.



Bloomberg: Dubai World began talks with banks to restructure $26 billion of debt, including $3.5 billion owed by property unit Nakheel, and said the remainder of its liabilities are on “a stable financial footing.”

Debt from subsidiaries including Infinity World Holding, Istithmar World and Ports & Free Zone World will be excluded from the negotiations, Dubai World, one of the emirate’s three main state-related holding companies, said in a statement. The cost to protect Dubai debt against default fell to the lowest since Nov. 25. Dubai’s main equity index dropped 6.6 per cent.

