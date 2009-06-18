Dreamy JP Morgan Strategist Already Talking About A New Market High

We’ll have what Thomas Lee is having:

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX should surge back to its October 2007 record above 1,500 by the end of 2012, provided the U.S. economy sees a V-shaped recovery, JPMorgan Chase Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Thomas Lee said on Wednesday.

“The global economy is in the midst of a synchronised recovery,” Lee said at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit. “If we end up with a V-shaped recovery, we could go back to our record high of 1,500 in 2011-2012,” he added, referring to the S&P 500.

