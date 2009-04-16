Dominos' YouTube Nightmare

Dominos discovered the power of viral marketing this week when two employees filmed a “prank” video of themselves stuffing cheese up their noses and then putting it into sandwiches. The video went nuts on YouTube, and Twitter lit up with disgusted customer complaints.



Dominos has since apologized and put its own CEO on YouTube, and the employees have been fired, sued, and charged with the crime of “delivering prohibited food.” But consumer perception of Dominos quality has already gone from positive to negative on YouGov, and a spokesman says folks who have been customers for decades are now “second-guessing” this relationship.

Hard to know what companies should do about this other recognise that it’s going to happen (with thousands of employees and customers, a few are always going to be disgruntled and/or stupid). Companies just need to learn to deal with it as fast and well as they can.

Consumerist has the videos here >

The New York Times has a full recap >

