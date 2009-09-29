Do We Have A Boat For Roman Abramovich!

Knowing Roman Abramovich’s penchant for massive boats, we couldn’t help but think of him when we saw this one.



The SS United States–the fastest ocean liner in the world–is for sale.

It’s bigger than the Titanic.

If memory serves, that makes it about 500 feet longer than even the biggest of Roman’s three yachts, the Eclipse, which is only 544 feet. If Roman buys the Big U and starts renovations now, it will be ready by the time he gets bored of the Eclipse!

Right now, the Big U is rusting near an Ikea in the Delaware River. Roman could grab it for a song.

