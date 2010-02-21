DISS OF THE WEEK

Photo: AP (via New York Daily News)

In response to Sarah Palin’s trashing of “Family Guy” for allegedly making fun of her son Trig, who has Down Syndrome:“My mother did not carry me around under her arm like a loaf of French bread the way former Governor Palin carries her son Trig around looking for sympathy and votes.”



— “Family Guy” actress Andrea Fay Friedman, who plays the character with Down Syndrome and has Down Syndrome herself.

From the NYT >

