Tesla was downgraded from “overweight” to “equal-weight” by notorious Tesla bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley. Business Insider global editor-in-chief and CEO Henry Blodget dives deep into his assumptions to determine how realistic his price targets are.

Get the latest Tesla stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.