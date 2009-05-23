Denton: Yes, I'm Bored

We were curious about this little tidbit that appeared in one of our stories yesterday:



Gawker Media owner Nick Denton is bored and he’s finally looking for an exit, somebody who likes to gossip with him told us the other day.

The urge to unload Gawker confused us, based on a recent conversation we had with the selfsame blog mogul, so we inquired. Here’s what we got back:

True I’m a bit bored…..but haven’t thought for a second about exit.

So there you have it, Gawkerites. You won’t soon be working for Rupert.

