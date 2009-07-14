Decision Time: Should I Stick With BlackBerry Or Switch To iPhone?

After two-and-a-half years, my BlackBerry Curve finally crapped out yesterday. So it’s decision-time.

Before moving on, I must say I loved that Curve. It was light. Simple. Cheap. Small. Great for email. Tough. Really tough. I drop it all the time, and, until yesterday, it always kept working (after I removed the battery to reset the SIM Card error). About a year-and-a-half ago, the Curve helped me avoid giving myself a major Charley-horse when I smashed my hip into a sideboard. The screen cracked in three places from the impact, but the unit itself kept working perfectly.

The one thing the Curve was godawful at was the Internet. So I’ve been drooling over my colleagues’ iPhones for the past year and a half.

I gather the new Curve is better at the Internet, and I gather the Bold is better still. Meanwhile, the iPhone preachers are telling me I’ll get used to the awful email interface and that the thousands of other amazing features make the tradeoff more than worth it.

So what should I buy? Here are my concerns:

The Curve:

* Perfect weight, size, toughness, email.

* Crappy Internet

The Bold:

* All of above but bigger and heavier

* Nice Internet but no iPhone

The iPhone 3G S:

* Awesome Internet and everything else except email

* Pain-in-the-arse no keyboard

* Wimpy? (I drop my phone about once a week. No pansy-arse units for me, please).

The Pre

* I’m not switching to Sprint.

The Storm

* Please

I’m going shopping this afternoon. Look forward to hearing your thoughts!

