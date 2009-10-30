Dear Forbes, NYT, Conde, And WSJ Refugees... We Need You! Come Work Here!





[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf8f580000000000101751/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Based on the announcements of the past few days, we know that it’s not the best of times for Forbes, NYT, WSJ, Conde Nast, BusinessWeek, et al.

But here’s the good news: It’s excellent times here.

So come work with us!

The Business Insider a real company, with real readers, real revenue, real investors, and real salaries, bonuses, and benefits.

True, we can’t offer you a 400 square-foot office with a view of the Hudson. We also can’t offer a write-one-article-every-other-week-and-spend-the-rest-of-the-time-“reporting” kind of gig. That’s just not the kind of production schedule that works for this medium.

What we CAN offer you is the opportunity to help us develop the next generation of business journalism. And having done some of the old kind, we can assure you that, for the right type of folks, the new kind is a hell of a lot more rewarding, exciting, and fun.

Here are some folks we desperately need right now:

Editor, “The Green Sheet.” This section covers the business of infrastructure, energy, transportation, garbage, pollution, climate-change, cleantech, and the like. There’s a ton of interesting stuff that happens every day, and we have a huge opportunity to build the site. This is a dream job for a writer/editor who wants to build a business AND become a leading voice in the sector.

Product Manager, Email. We produce a bunch of very popular email products, but most of our folks are focused on the web site. We need someone to eat, sleep, and breathe email — making our existing products better, growing our member base, and launching awesome new products. This is a great business and a huge opportunity.

Director Of Business Development. We have a few excellent partnerships in place, but we have room for a few more. We also have conferences to plan, products to develop, new geographies to launch, and a global brand to build. We get exciting inbound inquiries and proposals every day, and we barely have time to politely respond to the emails, let alone pursue the ideas. So we need you!

Sound good? There’s plenty more opportunity where that came from. So we’d love to hear from you, even if you don’t have the misfortune of working for one of our troubled MSM brethren.

Please write to Julie Hansen, COO and Publisher, [email protected].

