Dear BusinessWeek Folks... We Have Jobs For A Few Of You!

For understandable reasons, it’s a scary time to work at BusinessWeek.



At this writing, the magazine seems destined to end up with Bloomberg, which apparently is considering replacing the entire editorial staff, or private-equity firm Zelnick Media, which presumably plans to do what private-equity companies usually do with most properties they buy (don’t ask).

But here’s some good news. We have slots for a few of you!

Based on the folks we know who have made the leap from print to online, it’s not for everyone, but we at least would never go back. So if you’re interested in helping us develop the next generation of business journalism, we’d love to hear from you.

(If Bloomberg or Zelnick does plan a wholesale bloodletting, there will likely be some severance packages involved, so obviously hang around for that. But it’s not to early to get to know us!)

([email protected])

