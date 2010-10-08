Henry Blodget To Attend Davos 2011 World Economic Forum

The Davos World Economic Forum has finally arrived!



The WEF‘s flagship conference, to be held from January 26th-30th in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, will be attended next year by Business Insider CEO and editor Henry Blodget.

This means that the Business Insider community will finally get to learn what really goes on at the conference, which is attended by 2,500 world luminaries.

Contacted in his office in Business Insider’s global headquarters in New York this morning, Blodget was excited about the trip.

“I’m honored,” he said. “My thanks to Professor Schwab and the rest of the WEF folks for inviting me.”

Blodget added that he is “looking forward to getting smashed with Roubini.”

