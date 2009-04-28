Danny Pang Flees To China As SEC Fraud Charges Hit

Darn that SEC. They go and read the WSJ story about how billionaire Danny Pang lied about his work history, ran a Ponzi scheme, forged documents, and maybe killed his wife…and then they go and charge him with fraud!



So what’s a billionaire to do? Get religion.

“Mr. Pang, 42 years old, traveled to China two weeks ago for a religious pilgrimage, according to his spokesman. His current whereabouts are unknown.”

Here’s betting they stay that way.

(Couldn’t the SEC maybe have taken his passport the day that WSJ story was published, just in case?)

Read about how the Talented Mr. Pang faked his way to billions >

