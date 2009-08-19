Cuomo's Appraisal "Fix" Has Screwed Up The Housing Market

Andrew Cuomo attacked the rigged game of the old mortgage-appraisal business (mortgage and real-estate brokers demanded that appraisers “hit the number”–and never hired them again if they didn’t).



Unfortunately, his quick fix–which has now been adopted nationally–appears to have hurt consumers, broken up legitimate deals, and further screwed up the housing market.

David Streitfeld, New York Times: On May 1, a sweeping change took effect that was meant to reduce the conflicts of interest in home appraisals while safeguarding the independence of the people who do them.

Brokers and real estate agents can no longer order appraisals. Lenders now control the entire process.

The Home Valuation Code of Conduct is setting off a bitter battle. Mortgage brokers, lenders, real estate agents, regulators and appraisers are all arguing over whether an effort to fix one problem has created many new ones.

The agents, maintaining that the changes are effectively blocking home sales by encouraging the use of inexperienced appraisers, are asking Washington to suspend the code until 2011. For their part, appraisers acknowledge that the change may have been well intentioned but contend that it has no teeth and is undermining the economics of their profession.

“We’ve been begging for years for enforcement of existing state and federal laws regulating appraising,” said Mr. Kennedy, a leader in the appraisal community. “We thought we were finally going to get that. But the code is doing nothing except putting ethical appraisers out of business.”

It’s also raising prices to consumers, who now often pay $500 for an appraisal instead of the old $400. (Because newly powerful middlemen–appraisal management companies–now have no local competition).

