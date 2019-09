Cuomo Channels Spitzer In AIG Rant

Andrew Cuomo says everyone’s piece about AIG in an interview this evening with CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo.



(Apparently CNBC’s Charlie Gasparino has been accusing Cuomo of being a wimp. We don’t suppose it’s an accident that Cuomo did this interview with Maria, not Charlie, but in any event he has now addressed that concern.)

BARTIROMO: WELCOME BACK AIG BONUSES HAS ONCE AGAIN PUT THE COMPANY ON

THE HOT SEAT AFTER TAXPAYERS HAVE BAILED OUT THE COMPANY 4 TIMES TO THE

TUNE OF $170 BILLION DOLLARS NY ATTORNEY GENERAL ANDREW CUOMO IS

DEMANDING NAMES OF THE RECIPIENTS OF THOSE BONUSES NOW ISSUING SUBPOENAS

FOR THIS INFORMATION HE WILL JOIN ME NOW ON THE TELEPHONE. ATTORNEY

GENERAL CUOMO GOOD TO HAVE YOU ON THE PROGRAM THANKS FOR JOINING US.

CUOMO: MY PLEASURE MARIA

BARTIROMO: WHAT CAN YOU POSSIBLY DO TO GET THE NAMES AND DO GET THAT

MONEY BACK WE KNOW THAT THERE IS PUBLIC OUTRAGE OVER THIS.

CUOMO: LOOK AND BY THE WAY THERE SHOULD BE WE REQUESTED OF AIG THIS

MORNING THAT THEY PROVIDE US WITH THE INFORMATION WE GAVE THEM UNTIL 4PM

AND 4PM HAS COME AND GONE THEY HAVEN’T PROVIDED THE INFORMATION AND WE

ARE GOING TO BE ISSUING SUBPOENAS AS WE SPEAK FOR THE INFORMATION I WANT

THE CONTRACTS I WANT THE NAMES I WANT THE AMOUNTS I WANT THE

CIRCUMSTANCES BECAUSE AS YOU SAID THIS IS TAXPAYER MONEY ITS TARP MONEY

AND TAXPAYERS ARE ENTITLED TO ACCOUNTABILITY TRANSPARENCY AND DISCLOSURE

AND WE WANT TO KNOW THE FACTS AND CIRCUMSTANCES.

You go, man!

BARTIROMO: BUT ONCE YOU GET THE NAMES THEN WHAT CAN YOU DO REALLY RIGHT

OK SO YOU HAVE THE NAMES AND THOSE PEOPLE HAVING AN X ON THEIR BACK THEY

ARE THE ONES WHO GOT THE MONEY BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO TO ACTUALLY GET THE

MONEY BACK

CUOMO: WELL FIRST MARIA YOU NEED TO SEE THE CONTRACTS TO UNDERSTAND THE

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PAYMENTS AND I UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAD A

CONTRACT AND THAT’S WHAT AIG SAID THAT’S CONSTRUCTIVE BUT THAT’S NOT

DETERMINATIVE RIGHT YOU CAN HAVE A CONTRACT AND THEN YOU CAN SAY BY THE

WAY AFTER YOU SIGN THE CONTRACT THE COMPANY BASICALLY WENT BANKRUPT IF

IT WASN’T FOR THE GOVERNMENT COMING IN IT WOULD HAVE BEEN BANKRUPT THE

CONTRACT WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN WORTH THE PAPER IT WAS WRITTEN ON

Thank goodness someone else has finally said this. If the taxpayer hadn’t stepped in, AIG would have been a bagel.

YOU CAN RENEGOTIATE A CONTRACT SO WE HAVE TO UNDERSTAND WHY AIG FELT COMPELLED TO DO THIS. AND WE ALSO WANT THE FACTS AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND WE WANT TO MAKE THE POINT THAT AIG HAS AN OBLIGATION TO DISCLOSE WHO THEY

PAID WHAT WITH TAX DOLLARS AND TO THE EXTENT OTHER INSTITUTIONS ARE

WATCHING I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT POINT NOBODY WANTS TO MICROMANAGE

ANYTHING BUT TAXPAYERS HAVE A RIGHT TO GET THE FACTS

BARTIROMO: WE KNOW THAT A BIG BULK OF THE MONEY THAT WAS GIVEN TO AIG

HAS GONE TO COUNTERPARTIES SO WE ARE TRYING TO SAVE GOLDMAN SACHS

MERRILL LYNCH THE OTHER FIRMS THAT HAVE RECEIVED THE MONEY BECAUSE

THEY’RE COUNTERPARTS TO AIG WHY CAN’T WE JUST STOP GIVING AIG MONEY AND

ALLOW IT TO GO BANKRUPT

CUOMO: WELL YOU KNOW MARIA THE ARGUMENT HAS BEEN MADE AND ITS PEOPLE

THAT GET PAID MORE THAN I DO THAT AIG IS IMPORTANT TO QUOTE ON QUOTE

SAVE FOR THE NATIONAL ECONOMY IF NOT THE INTERNATIONAL ECONOMY AND I AM

NOT GOING TO DEBATE THAT PREMISE NOW I AM FOCUSING ON THE BONUS THE USE

OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS WE STARTED AS YOU RECALL CAUSE YOU COVERED IT

EXTRAORDINARY WELL BACK IN OCTOBER AIG HOW THEY WERE USING THE FIRST

ROUND OF BAILOUT MONEY WITH BONUSES AND FOR CONFERENCES AND TRIPS

PHEASANT HUNTING TO EUROPE SO MY CONCERN HAS ALWAYS BEEN THAT THE

TAXPAYER DOLLARS GET RESPECTED AND THERE’S THIS QUOTE DISCLOSURE AND

TRANSPARENCY.

BARTIROMO: UNBELIEVABLE LET ME PUT UP A GRAPHIC OF WHAT ED LIDDY THE

CEO OF AIG IS SAYING IN RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT OBAMA AND YOUR REQUEST FOR

INFORMATION HERE HE SAYS “WE CANNOT ATTRACT AND RETAIN THE BEST AND

BRIGHTEST TALENT TO LEAD AND STAFF THE AIG BUSINESSES….IF EMPLOYEES

BELIEVE THAT THEY COMPENSATION IS SUBJECT TO CONTINUED & ARBITRARY

ADJUSTMENT BY THE US TREASURY.” NOW I DON’T KNOW WHERE THESE PEOPLE ARE

GOING WHEN WE’VE GOT A JOBS WHERE WE SAW 4.4 MILLIONS JOBS CUT SINCE THE

BEGINNING OF THE RECESSION BUT HE’S SAYING HE CAN’T RETAIN TALENT

CUOMO: MARIA THESE WERE PEOPLE WHO WERE IN THE FINANCIAL PRODUCT

DIVISION WHICH IS THE DIVISION THAT CAUSED AIG ALL THE TROUBLE RIGHT AIG

BEST CASE IS IT WAS ONLY THIS ONE DIVISION THAT MADE THE TROUBLE

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS DIVISION THESE ARE EMPLOYEES OF THE FINANCIAL

PRODUCTS DIVISION

BARTIROMO: UNBELIEVABLE

CUOMO: AND YOU KNOW WE NEED A DOSE OF REALITY HERE PERFORMANCE BONUSES

RETENTION BONUSES FOR AIG SENIOR OFFICIALS YOU KNOW SOME PEOPLE OUT

THERE MIGHT BE OUTRAGEOUS AND SAY I DON’T KNOW THAT THE AIG EMPLOYEES

SENIOR EMPLOYEES ARE ENTITLED TO PERFORMANCE BONUSES AFTER THEIR

PERFORMANCE. I DON’T KNOW THAT WE SHOULD BE RETAINING THE SENIOR

EMPLOYEES THAT BROUGHT AIG TO THIS POSITION JUST A THOUGHT

BARTIROMO: YEAH SO ARE YOU SAYING THAT IF YOU WERE TO LEARN THAT SOME

OF THE PEOPLE THAT WERE TAKING THE BONUSES WERE IN THE INSURANCE

BUSINESSES THE BUSINESS THAT WE UNDERSTAND TO HAVE HELP UP WELL AND WAS

A STRONG BUSINESS BEFORE ALL OF THIS HAPPENED THAT THEY WOULD BE ALLOWED

TO KEEP THE BONUS AND YOU WOULD JUST TARGET THE FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

DIVISION OR WHAT I KNOW YOU WANT THE INFORMATION RIGHT NOW BUT WOULD YOU

BE PREPARED THAT THE PEOPLE THAT WORKED IN THE STRONGER DIVISION KEEP

THEIR MONEY.

CUOMO: I THINK MARIA MR. LIDDY’S POINT MIGHT BE MORE VALID IN THAT

CONTEXT IF HE SAID LOOK THESE EMPLOYEES WERE IN A DIVISION THAT WAS

MAKING MONEY BUT FOR THE FINANCIAL PRODUCTS BUT THAT’S NOT THE FACTS

HERE THE FACTS HERE ARE THESE ARE EMPLOYEES OF THE FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

DIVISION THESE WERE THE DERIVATIVE EMPLOYEES WHO SOLD THE PRODUCTS THAT

WOUND UP CAUSING THE PROBLEM WITH THAT DIVISION SO SOMETIMES YOU JUST

DON’T GET IT I JUST DON’T GET IT.

BARTIROMO: ALL RIGHT YOU GAVE THEM A 4PM DEADLINE SUBPOENAS WHERE DOES

IT STAND NOW WHAT SHOULD WE BE WAITING FOR IN TERMS OF THE NEXT STEP TO

LEARN MORE

CUOMO: WE ARE GOING TO WE’VE ISSUED THE SUBPOENAS AS WE SPEAK THEY ARE

GOING OUT THE DOOR AIG WILL NOW HAVE THE CHOICE OF honouring AND

RESPECTING THE SUBPOENA OR WILL BE FORCED TO COMPEL PRODUCTION PURSUANT

TO THE SUBPOENAS IN EITHER CASE WE ARE READY TO DO THAT AND THAT WILL BE

TOMORROW AND THE NEXT DAY

BARTIROMO: ALL RIGHT WE WILL LEAVE IT THERE. ALWAYS GREAT TO HAVE YOU

ON THE PROGRAM.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.