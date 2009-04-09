Cramer To Roubini: Say That To My Face On My Show

Jim Cramer has responded to Nouriel Roubini’s assertion that he is a buffoon. Specifically, he has graciously invited Nouriel and all of his other “attackers” to face him in person on Mad Money.



OK, we admit it. We’d like to watch that one.

(And we’re also pleased that our own feud with Cramer appears to be over. We used to be considered a Cramer “attacker” and he hasn’t invited us to be on his show. So now we’re apparently pals!)

