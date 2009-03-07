Cramer: Only Another 18% Downside On The DOW!

Jim Cramer has had it with all these people calling for DOW 4000. He’s done the maths on his worst-case scenario, and the lowest number he can come up with is 5320.



That’s only another 18% down from here!

Jim’s assumptions?

GM goes to zero

Bank stocks to $1

Microsoft to $13

Merck to $15

Etc.

Only another 18%? After where we’ve come from, that’s no problem. Unless Jim’s wrong.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.