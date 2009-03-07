Cramer: Only Another 18% Downside On The DOW!

Henry Blodget
Jim Cramer has had it with all these people calling for DOW 4000.  He’s done the maths on his worst-case scenario, and the lowest number he can come up with is 5320.

That’s only another 18% down from here!

Jim’s assumptions? 

  • GM goes to zero
  • Bank stocks to $1
  • Microsoft to $13
  • Merck to $15
  • Etc. 

Only another 18%?  After where we’ve come from, that’s no problem.  Unless Jim’s wrong.

