Cramer: Only Another 18% Downside On The DOW!

Jim Cramer has had it with all these people calling for DOW 4000. He’s done the maths on his worst-case scenario, and the lowest number he can come up with is 5320.
That’s only another 18% down from here!
Jim’s assumptions?
- GM goes to zero
- Bank stocks to $1
- Microsoft to $13
- Merck to $15
- Etc.
Only another 18%? After where we’ve come from, that’s no problem. Unless Jim’s wrong.
