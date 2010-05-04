Craigslist On CT Attorney General's Sex Allegations: "Self-Serving Publicity At Expense Of Truth"

Take your press release and shove it.

Photo: www.businesspundit.com

Connecticut Attorney General Richard Blumenthal accused Craigslist of profiting from prostitution by failing to remove all sex ads:The Craigslist brothel business seems booming — belying its promise to fight prostitution,” said Blumenthal. “We are asking Craigslist for specific answers about steps to screen and stop sex-for-money offers — and whether the company is actually profiting from prostitution ads that it promised the states and public that it would try to block.”



Craigslist CEO Jim Buckmaster responded as follows:

Deja Blumenthal

True to form, CT AG Blumenthal is once again indulging in self-serving publicity at the expense of the truth and his constituents — touting a subpoena on television and telling whoppers about craigslist “reneging” on promises — even before craigslist had been served with a subpoena.

As AG Blumenthal knows full well, craigslist has gone beyond fulfilling its legal obligations, far beyond classifieds industry norms, has more than lived up to any promises it made, and working together with its partners is in fact a leader in the fight against human trafficking and exploitation.

With his senatorial race in full swing however, AG Blumenthal won’t let the facts get in the way of a good photo op. Or as I heard while in his offices 2 years ago — “The most dangerous place on earth is getting caught between Dick Blumenthal and a television camera.”

This is a startlingly aggressive response: State Attorneys General can cause a big headache for companies that piss them off, and one assumes that this might piss Blumenthal off.

That said, Jim’s point about Craigslist going far beyond classified industry norms is important. When was the last time the New York Post (or any personals purveyor) was accused of profiting from prostitution?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.