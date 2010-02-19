CONTEST OF THE DAY: Boil Down Joe Stack's Crazy Manifesto Into A Tweet

Photo: twitpic.com

Felix Salmon has issued aTwitter challenge: Boil down the Austin terrorist’s manifesto into a single 140-character tweet.Enter your version in the comments below. We’ll publish the best ones tomorrow.



(You can also tweet your entry to @felixsalmon).

UPDATE: Several readers find this tasteless. If Joe Stack had killed anyone but himself, we would surely agree.

As it is, the “I’ll show you” message here is just sad and infuriating. The fact that, in some quarters, Stack is already being lionized as a champion of liberty is even more appalling. He’s a terrorist. And we can’t think of any better way to give his ideas the importance they deserve that than to invite people to boil them down into a tweet.

