Comcast Denies Having Deal To Buy NBC

Comcast failed in its attempt to buy Disney a couple of years back. So now it’s apparently after NBC.

(UPDATES: Comcast is denying at least part of the report — see below. LA Times’ Joe Flint also reporting that Comcast is “kicking the tires” of NBC U.)

This is another grab for the content-distribution Holy Grail…just as the Internet begins to disrupt the whole show.

Will be interesting to see what the anti-trust folks have to say about this one.

Sharon Waxman reports:

Exclusive: Comcast in Talks to Buy NBC-Universal from General Electric

Deal was negotiated at a meeting among bankers in New York on Tuesday.

Comcast, the nation’s leading provider of cable, entertainment and communications products and services, is in talks to buy the entertainment giant NBC-Universal from General Electric, according to a knowledgeable individual.

Deal points were hammered out at a meeting among bankers for both sides in New York on Tuesday, executives familiar with the meeting said.

http://www.thewrap.com/article/exclusive-comcast-buy-nbc-universal-general-electric-8002

UPDATE: Comcast appears to be denying this report. Here’s a tweet from PaidContent:

Now, Sharon mostly said the two companies were “in talks”, not that Comcast “has a deal.”

Unless Sharon’s sources are hallucinating, therefore, Comcast and NBC certainly seem to be discussing a deal, if not actually agreeing on one. We know Brian Roberts wants a content company. So we’re going to interpret Comcast’s denial pretty literally here… it hasn’t yet reached a deal.

